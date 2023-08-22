Possible Data Breach Puts NJ Hospital Patients At Risk

Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital mailed letters last week to patients “whose information may have been involved in a recent privacy incident,” the health system said in a press statement.

A worker conducting maintenance discovered on June 15 that "a portable backup device was missing," Jefferson Health said.

“Through this process, Jefferson has determined that the protected health information found on this drive that may be viewable could include names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, the date of studies, and, in some cases, mailing addresses,” the statement said.

“Diagnosis, phone numbers, social security numbers, insurance or driver’s license numbers and the actual scans are not viewable without the appropriate credentials, exact system software and additional technology,” the statement said..

Jefferson Cherry Hill patients were encouraged to monitor their credit reports and to contact any one of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on their credit report.

Anyone with questions can call a toll-free dedicated call center at 833-627-2796.

