Teenager Shot Dead In Camden

A 19-year-old man was shot dead in Camden over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 2359 S. 8th St., between Sylvan and Fairview streets, on Saturday night, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

The victim, identified as Darnell Farrish, 19, was taken to Cooper Hospital, they said. He was pronounced dead at 8:18 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call CCPO Detective Lance Merrill at 609-789-3766 or Camden County Police Detective John Waida at 856-288-4655.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

