South Jersey Firefighters Battle Major House Fire

Firefighters in Camden County were battling a fast-moving two-alarm house fire, authorities said.

The fire was reported late Monday afternoon at 1456 Louis St. in the City of Camden, initial reports said.

Heavy fire was seen shooting out from the second-floor of the vacant property, reports said.

The fire spread to adjoining structures on the property, according to an unconfirmed report.

The bulk of the fire was reported under control about 6:15 p.m., but reports said there might be some possible structural problems

