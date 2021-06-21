Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Firefighters Battle Major House Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden City Fire Department
Camden City Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Camden City FD

Firefighters in Camden County were battling a fast-moving two-alarm house fire, authorities said. 

The fire was reported late Monday afternoon at 1456 Louis St. in the City of Camden, initial reports said.

Heavy fire was seen shooting out from the second-floor of the vacant property, reports said. 

The fire spread to adjoining structures on the property, according to an unconfirmed report.

The bulk of the fire was reported under control about 6:15 p.m., but reports said there might be some possible structural problems

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.