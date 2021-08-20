Prosecutor: 23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Man In Camden County Pedestrian Crash

A 23-year-old woman was driving drunk when she struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responding to Blackwood-Clementon Road at Spring Garden Street found 56-year-old David Bonnet, of Gloucester Township, lying in the roadway around 2:20 a.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michaela Ferraiolo, 23, of Glassboro, was stopped when officers saw her driving at a high rate of speed with front-end damage, authorities said.

She was subsequently charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident -- along with various traffic offenses.

