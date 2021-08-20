Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: 23-Year-Old Drunk Driver Kills Man In Camden County Pedestrian Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pine Hill PD
Pine Hill PD Photo Credit: Pine Hill PD

A 23-year-old woman was driving drunk when she struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday, authorities said.

Officers responding to Blackwood-Clementon Road at Spring Garden Street found 56-year-old David Bonnet, of Gloucester Township, lying in the roadway around 2:20 a.m., Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michaela Ferraiolo, 23, of Glassboro, was stopped when officers saw her driving at a high rate of speed with front-end damage, authorities said.

She was subsequently charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident -- along with various traffic offenses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.