Pennsylvania Ex-Con, 41, Indicted For Shooting South Jersey Police Officer, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Arthur H. Disanto Jr.
Arthur H. Disanto Jr. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania man has been indicted in connection with a shooting in which he and a police officer were wounded in South Jersey, authorities said.

A Gloucester County grand jury returned a 17-count indictment against  Arthur DiSanto, Jr., who allegedly exchanged gunfire with police, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

DiSanto of Delaware County, PA, also was wounded by gunfire on Aug. 23 in Washington Township, Mayer said.

He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and several weapons offenses, Mayer said.

DiSanto originally was wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Media, PA, in July 2021. 

On Aug. 23, he fled from police in Delaware County using a police car he allegedly stole from the Folcroft Police Department, Mayer said.

DiSanto drove to Gloucester County, where he encountered various members of law enforcement and attempted to evade arrest again, she said.

An officer with the Monroe Township Police Department was struck in the hand and the ear in the gunfire exchange with DiSanto. The officer was treated and released from the hospital shortly thereafter. DiSanto also fired at an officer with the Deptford Township Police Department after refusing to obey law enforcement commands, the prosecutor said.

DiSanto was also struck and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity & Accountability appointed the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office as Independent Prosecutor in this case on Aug. 24.

The CCPO’s Major Crime’s Unit and Special Prosecutions Unit have been handling the investigation.

