Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Neighbors Don't Feel Safe After Woman Killed In South Jersey Home Invasion

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Pennsauken PD
Pennsauken PD Photo Credit: Pennsauken PD Facebook

A woman was shot dead during a home invasion in South Jersey, authorities said.

Darlene Randall, 62, of Pennsauken was killed at 1:52 a.m Sunday in the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo.

"I'll never feel safe, I’ll never know what’s around the corner,” one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS3 Philadelphia.

She told the outlet: “I heard what I thought was shots, but I prayed they weren’t.”

Randall was transported to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill. She succumbed to her injury at 2:26 a.m., MacAuley and Olivo said. 

Anyone with information is urged to call  Detective Jeremy Jankowski with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-3485 or Pennsauken Police Detective Aerika Long at 609-929-0942.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.