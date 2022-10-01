Neighbors Don't Feel Safe After Woman Killed In South Jersey Home Invasion

A woman was shot dead during a home invasion in South Jersey, authorities said.

Darlene Randall, 62, of Pennsauken was killed at 1:52 a.m Sunday in the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo.

"I'll never feel safe, I’ll never know what’s around the corner,” one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS3 Philadelphia.

She told the outlet: “I heard what I thought was shots, but I prayed they weren’t.”

Randall was transported to JFK Hospital in Cherry Hill. She succumbed to her injury at 2:26 a.m., MacAuley and Olivo said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jeremy Jankowski with the CCPO Homicide Unit at 856-397-3485 or Pennsauken Police Detective Aerika Long at 609-929-0942.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.