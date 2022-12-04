MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said.

Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

He was rushed to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 11:19 p.m.

Eduardo Villanueva-Garcia, of Camden, was later charged with murder and a weapons offense in connection with the incident, Rodriguez and MacAulay said.

Villanueva-Garcia was taken into custody and is currently lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

