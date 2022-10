A massive fire tore through a Camden County apartment overnight.

The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7.

First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden County IAFF Local 3249 said. The third alarm was struck less than an hour later.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

