KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Voorhees Bank Robber

Authorities in Camden County are seeking Voorhees bank robber.
The teller at the Haddonfield-Berlin Road bank told police a man armed with a handgun entered around 11:05 a.m. and went into the vault area, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Police Chief Louis Bordi said.
The man left the bank with a large amount of cash from the vault.
Surveillance photos show the man wearing black and white New Balance sneakers, black pants with two thin, white stripes down the sides, a black camo hoodie, and a tan backpack.
If anyone recognizes the man in the photos or has information that could help identify him, please contact CCPO Det. Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Voorhees Police Det. Christopher Tomasco at 856-627-5858.
You can also send a confidential tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
