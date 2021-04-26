Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Voorhees Bank Robber

Cecilia Levine
Bank robber
Bank robber Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Camden County are seeking Voorhees bank robber.

The teller at the Haddonfield-Berlin Road bank told police a man armed with a handgun entered around 11:05 a.m. and went into the vault area, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Police Chief Louis Bordi said.

The man left the bank with a large amount of cash from the vault.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing black and white New Balance sneakers, black pants with two thin, white stripes down the sides, a black camo hoodie, and a tan backpack.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photos or has information that could help identify him, please contact CCPO Det. Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Voorhees Police Det. Christopher Tomasco at 856-627-5858. 

You can also send a confidential tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

