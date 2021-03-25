Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
FOUND: Young Girls Had Been Missing In Camden County

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, were found on Wednesday, according to Camden County authorities.
Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, were found on Wednesday, according to Camden County authorities. Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives in South Jersey have located two young girls who were last seen at their Winslow Township home on Monday evening, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith.

They were reported found safe on Wednesday night, according to the prosecutor's office.

Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, were last seen at their home on the 100 block of Rose Court. It was reported that they left during the night of March 22 into March 23. 

If you have any information on missing persons cases, please call CCPO Det. Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 or Winslow Police Det. Thomas Krause at 609-567-0700 ext. 1181.

