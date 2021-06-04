Fire Evacuates Collingswood 10-Story Apartment Building

Fire crews were quick to extinguish a three-alarm blaze that broke out at a Camden County high-rise apartment building Tuesday morning.

An apartment on the fifth floor of Parkview at Collingswood Apartment Homes on Newton Lake Drive went up in flames shortly after 11 a.m., the local fire department confirmed on Facebook.

Several residents were trapped and had to evacuate the building due to the heavy smoke conditions, the department said.

The blaze was doused within about 20 minutes, and no serious injuries had been reported.

“A great job by all first responders involved and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders that required transport to the ER,” the department wrote.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

