Family Demands Answers After Teen Boy Killed Following Camden Birthday Party: Report

The family of a 14-year-old boy killed after another teen's birthday party in Camden is demanding answers.

Daimeon Allen was at a party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue when gunshots rang out around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to police and 6abc.

His mom, Shamane Allen, was demanding answers and remembered her son as the one who stayed calm amid chaos.

"So for him to die in a violent way is heart-wrenching to me," she told the outlet.

Daimeon was a freshman at Lindenwold high school. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

