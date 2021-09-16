Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
DUI Driver Caused Pennsauken School Bus Crash Injuring 4, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Tatiana Rivera

A DUI driver was charged in a school bus crash that left an adult pedestrian seriously injured and three children with minor injuries Wednesday in Pennsauken, authorities said.

The bus was stopped and letting off students when the vehicle, driven by Benjamin Ramos, 39, drove up inuring the four just before 3 p.m. near East Springfield Avenue and River Road, police said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the bus was carrying approximately two dozen kids at the time.

Ramos was charged with four counts each of assault by auto, endangering another person, and being under the influence of drugs.

It was not clear if his vehicle struck the bus or impacted the individuals directly.

