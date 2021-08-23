Cherry Hill PD: Woman Made False Report That Man Impersonated Police, Pulled Her Over

A woman from Camden County filed a false report about a man impersonating police, pulling her over and trying to grab her neck, authorities said.

Samantha M. Roman of Avon Road in Haddonfield was charged with making false statements, Cherry Hill police said on Monday.

Last week, police in Cherry Hill said they were searching for a man who pulled the woman over, as reported here.

The woman said she was pulled over on Aug. 16 about 1 p.m. on Route 38, police said last week.

With help from the public, detectives were able to identify the Ford van which was captured by video surveillance in the area described by the complainant. The van was a federal corrections vehicle and the officers were on-duty and completing a prisoner transport at the time of the reported incident.

After multiple interviews, Roman reportedly recanted her initial statement and told detectives that "the entire incident was a fabrication," Cherry Hill police said in a statement.

The complainant allegedly confirmed that the officers in the van had no contact with her and no traffic stop ever occurred, police said on Monday.

With cooperation from the Bureau of Federal Prisons, the corrections officers were identified and found to have no knowledge of the complainant or her vehicle, police added.

As a result, the complainant was charged on a complaint summons for making false statements to police and scheduled for an appearance in Superior Court, police said.

Cherry Hill police thanked the public for its assistance.

ALSO SEE: Woman says man impersonated police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.