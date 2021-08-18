Cherry Hill PD: Man Impersonating Police Pulled Woman Over, Tried Grabbing Her Neck

Police in Cherry Hill are searching for a man who pulled over a woman while impersonating police and tried grabbing her by her neck.

The man was in a white Ford van with red and blue LED warning lights in the grill and rear doors.

The woman said he pulled her over on Aug. 16 around 1:05 p.m. on Route 38.

The white male in his 30s had dark red or brown hair and a mid-length beard, and was wearing a blue t-shirt with “POLICE” across the front, the woman told police.

He approached the driver’s side window and reached into her vehicle grabbing for her neck, authorities said. The victim pulled away in her vehicle and fled from the area.

The suspect vehicle was captured by video surveillance a short distance away and is identified as a white Ford van, with markings on the rear quarter panel and an unknown license plate.

If anyone knows the identity of the individual or has further information regarding this incident please contact Det. Daniello at 856-432-8834 or rdaniello@cherryhillpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on the following link- https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.

