Camden Shooting Victim Hospitalized Since January Dies, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old man died four months after being shot in Camden, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the Jan. 3 shooting that hospitalized and later killed Andrew Ayala, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said in a joint release with Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Officers responding to North 20th Street and Wayne Avenue around 10:30 p.m., found Ayala with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he reportedly remained for several months before dying.

He was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, investigators said. An autopsy performed by Dr. Peter Mazari revealed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds with complications, and the manner of death was a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andy McNeil at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8407 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Ed Gonzalez (856) 757-7042. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

