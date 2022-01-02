Contact Us
Camden County Man Sexually Assaulted Child For More Than 2 Years: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old man from Camden County was sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison on child sex abuse charges, authorities said.

Dana Williams, 43, of Sicklerville, was convicted of the repeated sexual assault of a child, which began in June 2015 and continued through November 2017, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Assistant Prosecutors Elizabeth Mieliwocki and Krystal Aquino prosecuted the case, which concluded on Sept. 3, 2021, with a jury finding Williams guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and witness tampering, the prosecutor said.

Williams must serve 50 years before being eligible for parole and he is required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be on parole supervision for life.

