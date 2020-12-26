2 Dead In Voorhees Crash

Two drivers were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Voorhees, officials said.

A Volvo wagon heading eastbound on Centennial Boulevard struck a westbound Honda CRV around 1:20 p.m., local police said.

The Volvo driver, Larry A. Shaw, 68, of Cheltenham, PA, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

The Honda driver, Carol C. Marks, 84, of Berlin, was airlifted to Cooper Hospita, where she succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

Voorhees police continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Voorhees Police at 856-428-5400.

