Overcast 75°

SHARE

Police Crack Down On 'Nuisance Drug House,' Arrest 5 In Gloucester Township

Five people were arrested, including a homeowner, in what police described as a "nuisance drug house."

Gloucester Township Police
Gloucester Township Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Police complaints had increased in the neighborhood, prompting them to get a warrant and surveill the property, they said.

During the early morning hours on Thursday, Aug. 24, the Gloucester Township Police Special Investigations Unit with the assistance of the Gloucester Township Police Special Response Team (SWAT), executed a search warrant for illegal narcotics at a residence on Glen Burnie Drive in Gloucester Township. 

This investigation resulted in the arrests of five residents, and the recovery of quantities of heroin, marijuana, various drug paraphernalia, and a set of brass knuckles which is a prohibited weapon.

Charged with multiple drug offenses were: Steven Brocco, 52; Matthew Brocco, 19; and Edward Nevius, 23.

Arrested for outstanding contempt of court warrants were  Devyn Gigliotti, 22, and Amanda Wood, 29.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE