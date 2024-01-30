Pedestrian Struck, Killed Is 4th In Waterford Since Thanksgiving

It marked the fourth fatal pedestrian crash in Waterford since Thanksgiving, according to prior news reports.

The most recent pedestrian fatality was at about 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26 on Old White Horse Pike, according to New Jersey State Police statistics.

Waterford police declined to release any details about Friday's crash.

On Dec. 30, two pedestrians were killed and a third seriously injured after being struck in front of the Atco Motel at about 5:30 p.m. on the White Horse Pike.

On Thanksgiving, an on-duty Waterford police officer struck and killed a 44-year-old man from Berlin at about 2:20 a.m. on the White Horse Pike.

