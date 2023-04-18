NJ Park Police Officer Charged With Child Pornography: Prosecutor

Patrick Kelly, 37, of Winslow Township, was arrested on Monday, April 17, at New Jersey State Park Police Headquarters in Egg Harbor City, they said.

Kelly was serving as an officer with the New Jersey State Park Police, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Kelly is charged with manufacturing child abuse sexual materials and possession of child sexual abuse materials, MacAulay said.

Kelly was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill Office, and the West Deptford Township Police Department, with the assistance of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office SERT, the New Jersey State Park Police and the Winslow Township Police Department.

