Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
WINNER: New Jersey Lottery Ticket Good For $1 Million Sold In Camden County

Valerie Musson
54 Park Blvd. in Clementon
54 Park Blvd. in Clementon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $1 million was sold in Camden County.

The second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Speed Mart on Park Blvd. in Clementon.

The numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 29, and 30. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Multiplier number was 03. 

More than 30,000 New Jersey players took home an estimated $177,387 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $258 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, August 14 at 10:59 p.m.

