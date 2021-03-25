South Jersey Retaining Wall Collapse Slows Northbound Traffic On I-295, Route 42

A northbound lane on Interstate 295 was closed Thursday in Camden County, to repair a partically-collapsed retaining wall that is part of a multi-million dollar transportation project, authorities said.

South Jersey motorists should expect heavy congestion on I-295 North and Route 42 North.

“The right lane on I-295 northbound, where it crosses over Essex Avenue (in Bellmawr), was closed for stabilization of a retaining wall,” the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a statement. “The lane closure will remain in place until further notice.”

The state DOT said the closure, which began about noon, is necessary to stabilize the wall that was built as part of the new roadway on the $800 million Direct Connection project.

“DOT is developing a plan to stabilize the wall and will continue to monitor the situation,” its statement said.

Check 511nj.org for construction updates and travel information.

