Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

South Jersey Retaining Wall Collapse Slows Northbound Traffic On I-295, Route 42

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A retaining wall on the northbound side of I-295 in Bellmawr has partially collapsed slowing traffic on the Interstate as well as Route 42 in Camden County.
A retaining wall on the northbound side of I-295 in Bellmawr has partially collapsed slowing traffic on the Interstate as well as Route 42 in Camden County. Photo Credit: Facebook/ South Jersey Observer

A northbound lane on Interstate 295 was closed Thursday in Camden County, to repair a partically-collapsed retaining wall that is part of a multi-million dollar transportation project, authorities said.

South Jersey motorists should expect heavy congestion on I-295 North and Route 42 North.

“The right lane on I-295 northbound, where it crosses over Essex Avenue (in Bellmawr), was closed for stabilization of a retaining wall,” the New Jersey Department of Transportation said in a statement. “The lane closure will remain in place until further notice.”

The state DOT said the closure, which began about noon, is necessary to stabilize the wall that was built as part of the new roadway on the $800 million Direct Connection project.

“DOT is developing a plan to stabilize the wall and will continue to monitor the situation,” its statement said.

Check 511nj.org for construction updates and travel information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.