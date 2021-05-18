South Jersey Police Officers Visit Young Hit-Run Survivor With K-9 Echo

The 10-year-old boy who survived a hit-and-run crash on Friday in Camden County got a surprise visit this week.

Tucker met the Waterford Police Department's newest member, K-9 Echo.

The police dog went on his first assignment. His job was to check on Tucker.

"The two of them bonded quickly.Job well done Echo!! Keep up the good work!!" the police department said in a Facebook post.

A 32-year-old driver was later charged in a hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

The boy was riding his bike on the 300 block of West Atlantic Avenue in Waterford, when he was struck by a man identified as William H. Michael, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado, around 5:25 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Daniel Cormaney said.

Michael, 32, of Atco, fled the scene and the boy was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden to treat unspecified injuries, the chief said.

