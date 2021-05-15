Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Boy On Bike Airlifted In Hit-Run South Jersey Crash, 32-Year-Old Driver Charged

Cecilia Levine
Chevrolet Silverardo wanted in May 14 crash.
Chevrolet Silverardo wanted in May 14 crash. Photo Credit: Waterford PD

A 32-year-old driver was charged in a hit-and-run crash in which a boy was airlifted to the hospital in South Jersey, authorities said.

The boy was riding his bike  on the 300 block of West Atlantic Avenue in Waterford, when he was struck by a man later identified as William H. Michael, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado, around 5:25 p.m. Friday, Police Chief Daniel Cormaney said.

Michael, 32, of Atco, fled the scene and the boy was flown to Cooper Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, the chief said.

Surveillance footage captured part of Michael's license plate, and the truck was later located at the Neil Apartment Complex on Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel around midnight, Cormaney said.

The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, police said.

Michael was arrested and charged with four offenses in the crash, Cormaney said.

