Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

South Jersey Man Indicted In Wife's Strangulation, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Shawn Lichtfuss and Stefanie Caraway
Shawn Lichtfuss and Stefanie Caraway Photo Credit: Shawn Lichtfuss Facebook page

A 49-year-old man from Camden County has been indicted on murder charges in connection with his wife's strangulation, authorities said.  

Shawn Lichtfuss of Voorhees Township was charged with first-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Stefanie Caraway, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.

Caraway allegedly was found dead on Aug. 3  in a bedroom inside Lichtfuss’ residence, Mayer said on Friday.

Lichtfuss was arrested that same day and said he "just snapped," reports said.

, the prosecutor said.

The medical examiner found that his wife's death was caused by "neck compression" and ruled the manner of death to be homicide, Mayer said.

Lichtfuss has an arraignment scheduled for Nov.  1.

This case will be handled by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy, of the CCPO Homicide Unit. 

It is being investigated by CCPO Homicide Detective Elvin Nunez.

