Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
News

Man, 28, Fatally Shot Outside South Jersey Apartments

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gloucester Township Police
Gloucester Township Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township Police via Facebook

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in South Jersey, authorities said.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Gloucester police responded to the 1300 block of Blackwood-Clementon Road for reports of gunshots, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. 

Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.

The victim has been identified as David Brown, 28, of Clayton.

Brown was transported to Jefferson Stratford Hospital. He succumbed to his injury at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elvin Nunez with the CCPO’s Homicide Unit at 856-571-3421 or Detective Nicholas Aumendo with the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-374-5704.

Tips can also be submitted anony.mously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

