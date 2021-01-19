Fugitive Accused Of Fatally Beating, Stabbing Pine Hill Hunter Captured In Pennsylvania

The fugitive accused of murdering a hunter in Pine Hill two days before Christmas has been arrested, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, was taken into custody in Bensalem, P.ennsylvania about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, they said.

Detectives said a Bensalem Police officer was driving in Bensalem Township when he recognized Massey as being wanted for the homicide of Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township.

Massey was captured without incident, according to Mayer and Winters.

Massey (shown below as he looked in 2018) was being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting his extradition to New Jersey, they said.

CAPTURED: Shawn Massey as he appeared in 2018 Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Bottino's bludgeoned body was found on a Boy Scout reservation on Dec. 23, authorities said.

The victim left home earlier in the day but never returned, according to Mayer and Winters.

Police were called to the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a deceased man, they said.

When police arrived, they found Bottino dead with multiple visible injuries, they said.

A medical examiner performed an autopsy on Thursday determined that Bottino’s death was a homicide caused by multiple stab and incised wounds as well as blunt force injuries, Mayer and Winters said.

Family members told detectives that Bottino was in the area, which is commonly known as the Pine Hill Scout Reservation, to hunt and had previously hunted in that spot many times before, authorities said.

