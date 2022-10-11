Driver Pointed Gun In South Jersey Road Rage Incident: Police

A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane.

The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window and pointed a chrome-plated handgun at him, police said.

The victim was able to provide officers with the registration number of the suspect’s vehicle. GTPD immediately located the vehicle and the suspect at his residence.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect’s vehicle. Located inside the glove compartment was a Charter Arms .38 Special Silver Revolver with a black handle, which was loaded with three rounds, police said.

Kyle Boyce Sr. of the 400 Block of North Black Horse Pike in Glendora was charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

He was being held in Camden County Correctional Facility.

