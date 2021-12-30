Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
News

Driver Killed After Hitting Deer On Atlantic City Expressway

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Emily FitzPatrick
Emily FitzPatrick Photo Credit: Facebook

A Honda struck a deer killing its 27-year-old driver on the Atlantic City Expressway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 146 a.m. in the westbound lanes at milepost 39.4 in Winslow Township, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Accord traveling eastbound struck a deer, went off the road to the left into the center median, and entered the westbound lanes where it struck a GMC Acadia, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The driver of the Honda, Emily FitzPatrick, 27, of Hammonton sustained fatal injuries, Goez said.

The driver of the GMC was not injured.

The westbound lanes were closed for approximately two hours as police investigated.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.