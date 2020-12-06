County Breakdown: NJ Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases Since Onset Of Pandemic

An additional 6,046 COVID-19 tests returned positive Sunday in New Jersey -- the highest number the state has seen in a single day since the onset of the pandemic in March.

This is the third record-high for New Jersey this week, with 4,913 and 5,673 recorded on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Sixteen deaths were also reported.

"These numbers speak for themselves," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings."

Bergen County accounted for the highest number of cases (552), with Hudson and Essex trailing behind at 533 and 520.

Camden and Burlington reported 511 and 313 new cases Sunday, with Gloucester and Mercer reporting 248 and 210.

As of Saturday night, there were 3,241 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, down 23 people from Friday.

There were 70 New Jersey schools with outbreaks reported as of Sunday afternoon. Most were in Camden (10), Bergen (9), Cape May (7) and Ocean/Salem counties (5 each).

A new set of rules to help slow the spread are set to take effect this week. Those include the suspension of indoor sports for youth, high school and adult leagues, until at least January.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.