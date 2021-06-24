Contact Us
News

Clementon Park & Splashworld Reopening After Foreclosure

Jon Craig
Clementon Park & Splashworld
It's been a wild ride for Clementon Park & Splashworld, but a smoother path is up ahead.

The 114-year-old South Jersey amusement and splash park is  reopening on Friday after being closed for nearly two years.

The park announced its hours of operation and discounted season ticket prices on its website here.

After foreclosure, the 52-acre park was sold to a new owner in March for $2.37 million. The winning bid included the park's liquor license. 

Popular rides include the Sea Dragon arc swing; Ring of Fire 360-degree loop ride; a giant Ferris wheel; and a train line with three 18-foot long cars.

The park originally opened in 1907. It was renovated in recent years with a new water park that features a 23,000-square-foot wave pool and beach.

For more details, click on the park's Facebook page, here.

