SOLD: Popular Camden County Clementon Park & Splash World To Reopen After $2.37M Sale

A 114-year-old South Jersey amusement park is here to stay after a successful auction on Tuesday.

Clementon Park & Splash World was sold at auction for $2.37 million to an undisclosed buyer intent on reopening the amusement park in Camden County.

The identity of the buyer was not immediately announced but officials with the auction firm selling the foreclosed property -- Capital Recovery Group -- said Wednesday they expect the new owner to reopen the 52-acre park.

“We had a lot of interest,” Bill Firestone, chief executive officer of CRG told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday. “I was basically very happy of the result, especially because someone is going to buy it and going to open it. My indication is he wants to move very quickly.”

The $2.37 million winning bid includes everything in the park as well as its liquor license.

Popular rides include the Sea Dragon arc swing; Ring of Fire 360-degree loop ride; a giant Ferris wheel; and a train line with three 18-foot long cars.

The park was upgraded in recent years with a splash park, including a 23,000-square-foot wave pool and beach, which are among its 29 attractions.

It recently had been listed as the second-most valuable property in Clementon.

The park, operating since 1907, was assessed at $4.25 million in 2019 when it closed. It had appraised for twice as much in 2011 before a series of tax appeals cut its assessed value in half.

The site previously was owned by Premier Parks, an Oklahoma company.

