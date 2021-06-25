Century-Old Pep Boys Closing Some NJ Auto Parts Stores

Pep Boys is losing some of its pep.

The century-old retail automotive chain based in Philadelphia plans to close more than 100 of its parts stores nationwide -- including several in New Jersey, according to multiple news reports.

The automotive company is shifting away from auto parts stores but will keep its Pep Boys maintenance garages and tire outlets -- similar to Instant Oil Change or Mavis, reports said.

Pep Boys retail stores in Cherry Hill, Camden County; Marlton in Burlington County; and Turnersville in Gloucester County are set to close sometime this summer, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other media outlets reported.

Two other Pep Boys in Camden County -- in Audubon and Stratford -- already phased out their retail auto parts side of the business earlier this year.

Pep Boys also plans to close its auto supply store on Route 46 in Parsipanny, Morris County, but will continue to do auto checkups and major vehicle repairs, according to Patch.

The auto parts chain was founded 100 years ago, in 1921. It now has 49 New Jersey stores, according to its website.

