Camden Teenager Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 14-Year-Old Boy

Jon Craig
2000 block of Berwick Street in Camden
2000 block of Berwick Street in Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday at a residence in Camden, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, they said.

Officers found the victim on the at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 29 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Mayer and Rodriguez said. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Cooper Hospital at 11:12 p.m., they said. 

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Camden County Youth Detention Center.

