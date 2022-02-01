Camden County Woman, 35, Pleads Guilty In Fatal Motel Shooting: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old woman from Camden County has admitted to fatally shooting a man in a motel room, authorities said.

Brandy M. Lee, of Runnemede, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for the shooting death of 26-year-old Kevin D. Owens III inside on the 100 block of East 9th Avenue in Runnemede, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The shooting occurred on June 22, 2020, around 3:30 a.m., she said.

Surveillance video showed Lee was the only person to enter and exit the motel room during the time of the shooting, the prosecutor's office previoiusly said.

Lee is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison and must serve 85% of her sentence before she will be eligible for parole.

Lee is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending her sentencing on March 4.

Assistant Prosecutor Sonja Furlow handled the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.