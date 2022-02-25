Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Stepdad Rescues Woman Stabbed In NJ Home, Ex Charged With Attempted Murder
News

Camden County Man, 50, Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden County police
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 50-year-old man from Camden County has been found guilty in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

A jury returned a guilty verdict in a 2018 shooting that resulted in the death of a Camden man, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Jermaine Venable, 50, of Clementon was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and various assault and weapons offenses, MacAulay said.

On July 18, 2018, the defendant shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were in a parked vehicle near 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden, the prosecutor said. 

Sentencing is scheduled for April 6. 

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit. CCPO Sergeant Matthew Barber was the lead homicide detective and Sergeant Marcelle LaCroix was the lead detective from the CCPO Crime Scene Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.