Camden County Man, 50, Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A 50-year-old man from Camden County has been found guilty in a fatal shooting, authorities said.

A jury returned a guilty verdict in a 2018 shooting that resulted in the death of a Camden man, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Jermaine Venable, 50, of Clementon was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder and various assault and weapons offenses, MacAulay said.

On July 18, 2018, the defendant shot and killed 18-year-old Jonathan Rojas and injured then 18-year-old Devon Fisher of Glassboro while they were in a parked vehicle near 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue in Camden, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Carmy of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit. CCPO Sergeant Matthew Barber was the lead homicide detective and Sergeant Marcelle LaCroix was the lead detective from the CCPO Crime Scene Unit.

