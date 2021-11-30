Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer To Retire After 'Meaningful' Career

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer has announced she is retiring effective Dec. 1.

Mayer was sworn in as Acting Prosecutor for Camden County on Oct.1, 2009. She worked to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community by sponsoring numerous drives and events, according to the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

Before being appointed Acting Prosecutor, Mayer spent the majority of her 27-year career as a prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Justice. While working at the attorney general’s office Mayer primarily prosecuted crimes related to gangs, organized crime, and racketeering.

Mayer began her legal career as a law clerk in Atlantic County for the Honorable Albert J. Garofolo, Presiding Judge, Superior Court, Criminal Division (ret.). She graduated from Dickinson College with a B.A. in Political Science, then received her law degree from Widener University School of Law, Delaware Campus.

“I’ve had an incredibly fulfilling, and meaningful career with the Division of Criminal Justice and these last two-plus years with the CCPO have been extraordinary,” said Mayer.

Her successor as Acting Camden County Prosecutor will be announced on Dec. 1.

