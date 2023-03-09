33-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing In Camden County

A 33-year-old woman has been missing for more than a month in South Jersey.

On Wednesday, March 8, Ashley Broderick was reported missing from the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township.

She has not had contact with family since approximately Feb. 1, Gloucester Township police said.

Ashley is a white female and is described as being 5'-02" tall and 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes, light brown/blonde hair and was last seen wearing a green winter jacket and black pants.

Broderick has a tattoo of Asian-style writing on her left wrist. She may be in Camden City or the Kensington area of Philadelphia.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Ashley Broderick's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

