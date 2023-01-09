24-Year-Old Man Shot In Pennsauken

A 24-year-old man was shot in Pennsauken, authorities said.

On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace.

Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.

The victim was taken to Virtua Hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Major Crimes Unit Detective Jovan Plaza at (856) 225-8493 and Pennsauken Police Detective Mark Bristow at (856) 488-0080, ext. 2420. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

