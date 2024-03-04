Mostly Cloudy 65°

Murder-suicide: Man Kills GF Before Himself In Lindenwold Residence, Police Say

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE
Jon Craig
Alexander Morales, 44, is believed to have shot his 39-year-old girlfriend Katherine Andujar in the head before turning the gun on himself in Lindenwold, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.

Police performing a welfare check on the 400 block of East Gibbsboro Road found Andujar having suffered a gunshot wound to her head and Morales, a gunshot wound to his chest, McCarthy and MacAulay said.

No further details were released.

