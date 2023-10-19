A Few Clouds 50°

Motorcyclist Crashes Near South Jersey High School

Evesham Road near Triton High School athletic fields was closed in both directions due to a motorcycle crash, authorities said.

The crash scene Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD
The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19,  according to Gloucester Township police.

There were injuries, police said.

