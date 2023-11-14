A Few Clouds 53°

Man, 58, Struck, Killed By Train In Camden County

A 58-year-old Burlington County man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Camden County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Thomas E. Schroder, of Maple Shade, died in the crash that occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13 south of Cove Road in Pennsauken, a NJ Transit spokesman said.

The River Line light rail train left Trenton at 7:27 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Camden at 8:34 p.m., the spokesman said.

Fifteen customers were on board at the time.

River Line service was suspended in both directions between Pennsauken Transit Center and 36th Street Station. 

New Jersey Transit Police were leading an investigation.

