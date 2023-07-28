Man, 29, Shot In Pennsauken: Prosecutor

At approximately 2:15 a.m., Pennsauken police responded to the shooting on the 2000 block of 39th Street, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Pennsauken Police Chief Phil Olivo.

The victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS where he was in stable condition, they said. His name had not been released.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Major Crimes Unit Detective Jason Roland at (856) 225-5125 or Pennsauken Police Detective Mark Bristow at (856) 488-0080 ext.2420.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

