Matthew T. Martin, of Audubon, was heading east in Winslow Township when he ran off the road to the left and struck a tree in the center median around 6:45 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Martin's car, a Honda SUV, went up in flames near milepost 36.9 in Winslow Township, and he died, Marchan said.

Martin's social media pages show he is an audio engineer, and owner of Martin Audio Productions LLC. He spent time working at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, assisting with the audio component of events, his LinkedIn page shows.

He had been working for a band called Garden State Radio in addition to freelancing, Martin's Facebook page shows.

Many bands and artists took to social media detailing years-long relationships on and off stage with Martin.

Matthew Martin is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their children. Services have not been finalized.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.