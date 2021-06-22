Contact Us
South Jersey Pizzeria Ranks Among Best In America

Jon Craig
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Camden.
Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Camden. Photo Credit: eat.ac (Instagram)

Mama mia! Who fires up some of the nation's best pizza pies?

Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont (Camden County) has been named the fourth-best pizza joint in the United States, according to Big7Travel.com.

Located on Haddon Avenue, Bricco Coal Fired Pizza  blends ingredients from the local farmer’s market with San Marzano tomatoes "for toppings that are out of this world," the online travel site wrote.

“With all pies at Bricco baked in their custom 1,000 degree coal-fired oven, you can expect pure perfection,” according to Big7Travel. 

"They use ingredients from the local farmer’s market alongside Italian San Marzano tomatoes for toppings that are out of this world."

Click here for the full article from Big7Travel.

