Hamza Muhammad lost control of his Dodge SUV, ran off the roadway left, struck the guardrail, continued down an embankment, and overturned before colliding with multiple trees at about 9:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The crash occurred westbound near milepost 20.5 in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

The crash remains under investigation and there was no additional information available.

Click here for service details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.