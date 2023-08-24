Friends, Family Mourn Loss Of Camden County Grandfather Killed In 4-Car Crash

The fatal crash occurred on Aug. 8 in Pennsauken. Angel's wife, Margarita, was hospitalized after the crash with broken ribs.

A GoFundMe page to cover funeral and medical expenses was organized by a granddaughter.

Angel was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Jan. 16, 1947. He loved playing music and was extremely skilled at playing the guitar and the cuatro, according to his obituary.

In addition to his wife, Angel is survived by his children, Angel Jr., Jose (Lissette), Juan (Beatrice) and Daniel; grandchildren, Giovannie, Joseph, Damian, Crystal and Christian; great-grand-daughter Aniyah, and brothers Juan and Cesar Caraballo.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.