Feds: Leader Of Ring That Flooded South Jersey, Philly 'Burbs With Fentanyl, Meth Gets 18 Years

Glenn Long, 29, of Philadelphia, must serve just about all of the time he received in U.S. District Court in Camden on Jan. 4 because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

Long – known on the street as “Bless” and “Max” – ran the operation as a fugitive for three years while under a federal indictment for major drug trafficking out of Philadelphia.

A second drug conspiracy indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Camden in 2021 as authorities in both states merged their cases.

The DEA teamed up with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force to finally capture Long before dawn one morning that July in the Delaware County (PA) town of Middletown Township. They got a huge assist from members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team who found him hiding in a closet.

DEA agents made their case against Long and 13 other accused members of “Bless DTO” by using the usual controlled buys, phone taps and other electronic surveillance.

Long ended up taking a deal from the government rather than face trial.

He pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine in exchange for the 216 months without parole.

In addition to the prison time, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman sentenced Long to five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said following Thursday's hearing.

Sellinger credited special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Newark Division with taking down Long and his operation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of his Camden office with securing the plea deal and sentence.

He also singled out several law enforcement agencies for their roles:

the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania; the DEA’s Philadelphia Division;

U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations;

the U.S. Marshals Service;

the FBI;

Police in Bensalem; Berlin Borough; Berlin Township; Clayton; Deptford Township; Gloucester Township, Pennsville, and Winslow Township;

the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office;

the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office;

the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office;

the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office Narcotics Task Force;

New Jersey State Police;

the New Jersey National Guard Counter Drug Task Force;

Pennsylvania State Police.

