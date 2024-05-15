Gage Patton was arrested on Tuesday, May 14 and charged with death by auto in the crash that killed Sean Hill, 20, also of Pennsauken, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 16, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department was dispatched to the 9000 block of Crescent Boulevard southbound for a crash involving two motor vehicles.

Pennsauken police found a Chrysler that crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer. A passenger, identified as Hill, was entrapped in the Chrysler and pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

The driver, Patton, was taken to Cooper University Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Hill was getting a ride home from work with one of his new coworkers when the driver rear-ended the tractor-trailer, Hill's mother, Tiffany, said on a GoFundMe page.

Hill had just started the new job three weeks earlier, Tiffany said.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Patton was operating the vehicle at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of the tractor-trailer, the prosecutor's office said.

